Australian Miss Universe finalist Today : The Passing of Sienna Weir: Understanding the Circumstances Surrounding the Australian Miss Universe Finalist’s Death

Australian Miss Universe Finalist Sienna Weir Dies After Horse Riding Accident

Sienna Weir, a 23-year-old model and Australian Miss Universe finalist, passed away on Thursday, following a tragic horse riding accident that left her on life support for several weeks. The incident occurred on April 2 at Windsor Polo Grounds, where her horse fell, resulting in serious injuries. Weir was immediately taken to Westmead Hospital in critical condition, but sadly, she did not recover.

Weir’s partner, Tom Bull, expressed his heartbreak over the loss and said, “We loved with a love that was more than love.” Friends, family, and colleagues in the modelling industry have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the budding influencer.

One of Weir’s friends wrote on Instagram, “Heaven has gained the most beautiful angel today. I’ll miss everything about you Sienna, I love you.” Many others commented on her last post, a mirror selfie from April, leaving messages of condolences and expressing their sadness at the loss of such a beautiful and kind soul.

Weir was a keen horsewoman, having been riding and competing since she was only three years old. She was also a graduate of Sydney University, where she earned a double degree in English literature and psychology. Weir was working as an editor for a social worker and had plans to move to London in the coming years to spend time with her family and expand her professional and social networks.

In an interview with Gold Coast Magazine last September, Weir spoke about her experience as a finalist for Australian Miss Universe in 2022. She said that her wide range of interests, including horse-riding and literature, set her apart from the other contestants. She also revealed her passion for poetry, which she used as a means to connect with others and express herself.

Weir’s modelling agency, Scoop Management, shared several photos of the young model on their Instagram account, with the caption “Forever in our hearts.” Photographer Chris Dwyer also posted a tribute, saying, “You were one of the kindest souls in the world, you lit up the room, and the world is a lot darker now that you are gone. Miss you so much already.”

The news of Weir’s passing has sent shockwaves through the modelling industry and beyond. She will be remembered as a beautiful and talented young woman, with a passion for life and a heart full of love. Rest in Peace, Sienna Weir.

