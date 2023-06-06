Kathleen Folbigg : “Australia’s worst female serial killer” pardoned after 20 years – Daily Times

The article discusses the pardon of Kathleen Folbigg, who was previously labeled as “Australia’s worst female serial killer.” The article includes metadata for search engine optimization and social media sharing. The website also includes a cookie notice plugin and additional scripts for various functionalities.

Read Full story : “Australia’s worst female serial killer” pardoned after 20 years /

News Source : Sadia

Female serial killer Pardoned after 20 years Australia’s worst Criminal justice system Rehabilitation programs