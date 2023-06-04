Austrian apple strudel recipe: Step-by-Step Recipe for Austrian Apple Strudel, a Delicious Dessert

Apple Strudel: A Delicious Austrian Dessert

Apple strudel is a traditional Austrian dessert that has been enjoyed for generations. It consists of thinly sliced apples and a sweet, spiced filling that is wrapped in layers of flaky pastry. This dessert is perfect for any occasion, and it’s surprisingly easy to make. In this article, we’ll take you through the steps to make your own apple strudel.

Ingredients

6-8 apples, peeled and thinly sliced

1/2 cup raisins

1/2 cup sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp nutmeg

1/2 cup bread crumbs

1/2 cup melted butter

1 package of phyllo pastry (12 sheets)

1/2 cup powdered sugar for dusting

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C). In a large bowl, mix together the sliced apples, raisins, sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg until well combined. Spread the bread crumbs out on a baking sheet, and toast them in the oven for 2-3 minutes until lightly browned. This will help absorb any excess moisture from the apples. Once the bread crumbs are toasted, add them to the apple mixture and mix well. Take a sheet of phyllo pastry and brush it with melted butter. Then place another sheet of phyllo on top and brush it with butter as well. Repeat this process until you have 6 layers of phyllo. Spread the apple filling over the phyllo pastry, leaving about an inch of space around the edges. Take the edges of the phyllo pastry and fold them over the filling. Then, roll the pastry up starting at the short side until you have a tight cylinder shape. Brush the outside of the pastry with melted butter, and place it on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake the apple strudel in the preheated oven for 35-40 minutes, until the pastry is golden brown and crisp. Let the strudel cool for a few minutes before slicing it into portions. Dust the top of the apple strudel with powdered sugar before serving.

Tips and Variations

Here are a few tips and variations to make your apple strudel even more delicious:

You can substitute the raisins with dried cranberries or chopped nuts for a different flavor and texture.

If you prefer a sweeter filling, you can add more sugar or honey to the apple mixture.

Try serving your apple strudel with a dollop of whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

For a savory twist, you can make a cheese and spinach filling instead of the apple filling.

If you’re short on time, you can use pre-made pie crust instead of phyllo pastry.

Conclusion

Apple strudel is a delicious and easy-to-make dessert that is perfect for any occasion. With its flaky layers of phyllo pastry and sweet, spiced apple filling, it’s sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Try making your own apple strudel with this step-by-step recipe, and experiment with different fillings and variations to find your perfect recipe.

Austrian cuisine Pastry recipes Traditional desserts European baking Apple desserts

News Source : Receiteira Int

Source Link :Apple strudel an Austrian dessert step by step recipe/