“Authentic Anda Kadai Recipe”: Cooking with Ummi Foods: How to Make Anda Kadai Recipe #AndaKadai #UmmiFoods

Anda Kadai Recipe

Introduction

Anda Kadai is a popular Pakistani and Indian dish made with eggs and a spicy tomato-based sauce. This dish is perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner and is loved by people of all ages. Today, we will be sharing with you our recipe for Anda Kadai that is sure to tantalize your taste buds.

Ingredients

4 eggs

1 onion, finely chopped

1 teaspoon ginger paste

1 teaspoon garlic paste

2 green chilies, finely chopped

2 tomatoes, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon red chili powder

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon coriander powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

1/2 teaspoon garam masala powder

2 tablespoons oil

Salt to taste

Coriander leaves for garnish

Method

Heat oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the finely chopped onions and fry until they turn golden brown. Add ginger paste, garlic paste, and green chilies to the pan. Fry for a minute or until the raw smell disappears. Add finely chopped tomatoes to the pan and fry until they turn soft and mushy. Add red chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, and salt to the pan. Mix well and fry for a minute. Add 1/2 cup of water to the pan and let it come to a boil. Break the eggs into the pan and mix well with the tomato-based sauce. Reduce the heat to low and cover the pan with a lid. Cook for 5-7 minutes or until the eggs are fully cooked and the sauce has thickened. Add garam masala powder to the pan and mix well. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with roti or naan.

Tips

Make sure to use ripe and juicy tomatoes for the sauce.

If you want a spicier Anda Kadai, add more green chilies or red chili powder.

Be careful not to overcook the eggs as they can become tough and rubbery.

You can also add some vegetables like capsicum or peas to the dish for added nutrition.

Conclusion

Anda Kadai is a delicious and spicy dish that is easy to make and perfect for any meal of the day. This recipe by Cooking with Ummi Foods is sure to impress your family and friends with its unique flavors and aroma. Try it out today and let us know how it turned out for you!

