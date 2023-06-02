“Authentic Chicken Khao Suey Recipe by Chef Shazia Mohsin”: Chef Shazia Mohsin’s Khao Suey Recipe for Delicious Chicken Khaowsuey

Chicken Khaowsuey: A Delicious and Flavorful Dish

Chicken Khaowsuey is a popular Burmese dish that is also known as Khao Suey. It is a hearty and flavorful soup that is made with a variety of ingredients, including chicken, coconut milk, and noodles. The dish is typically served with an array of toppings, such as fried garlic, cilantro, lime wedges, and chili flakes, which add an extra layer of flavor and texture to this already delicious dish.

Khao Suey Recipe

Here is a recipe for Chicken Khaowsuey that you can try at home:

Ingredients:

1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into small pieces

1 can (14 oz.) coconut milk

4 cups chicken broth

1 tablespoon curry powder

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon ginger powder

1 package (8 oz.) rice noodles

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

1/4 cup chopped green onions

1 lime, cut into wedges

1/4 cup fried garlic

1/4 cup chili flakes

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

In a large pot, heat up the chicken broth and coconut milk over medium heat. Add the curry powder, chili powder, turmeric powder, garlic powder, and ginger powder and stir to combine. Add the chicken pieces to the pot and let them cook for about 10-15 minutes or until they are cooked through. While the chicken is cooking, cook the rice noodles according to the package instructions. Drain and set aside. Once the chicken is cooked, add salt and pepper to taste. To serve, place a portion of the cooked rice noodles in a bowl and ladle the soup over it. Top with chopped cilantro, green onions, fried garlic, chili flakes, and a squeeze of lime juice.

Chef Shazia Mohsin

Chef Shazia Mohsin is a talented chef who has honed her skills in various restaurants and culinary schools around the world. She is known for her innovative recipes and her ability to blend different flavors and cuisines to create unique and delicious dishes.

Chef Shazia Mohsin has a passion for creating dishes that are not only delicious but also healthy and nutritious. She believes that food should not only taste good but also be good for you. She has developed a reputation for using fresh and organic ingredients in her dishes and for creating dishes that are low in fat and sugar.

Chef Shazia Mohsin has also written several cookbooks and has appeared on various cooking shows and competitions. She has won several awards for her culinary skills and has become a respected figure in the culinary world.

Conclusion

Chicken Khaowsuey is a delicious and flavorful soup that is perfect for a cold winter day or for when you want something hearty and filling. With its unique blend of flavors and textures, this dish is sure to become a family favorite. So why not try making it at home and impress your family and friends with your culinary skills?

