“Authentic Italian pasta sauce recipe”: Recipe for Maria’s Pasta Sauce

Maria’s Pasta Sauce Recipe

Nothing beats a homemade pasta sauce that’s been passed down from generation to generation. Maria’s pasta sauce recipe is one such recipe that has been perfected over the years. This sauce is packed with flavors that will make any pasta dish stand out. Here’s how to make it:

Ingredients

2 cans of crushed tomatoes

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 tablespoon of butter

1 onion, finely chopped

3 cloves of garlic, minced

1 teaspoon of dried oregano

1 teaspoon of dried basil

1/2 teaspoon of red pepper flakes

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Heat the olive oil and butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and sauté until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the crushed tomatoes, oregano, basil, and red pepper flakes. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Bring the sauce to a boil and then reduce the heat to low. Simmer the sauce for about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Let the sauce cool slightly before using. Serve over your favorite pasta and enjoy!

Tips

Here are a few tips to help you make the perfect pasta sauce:

Use high-quality canned tomatoes. Look for brands that use San Marzano tomatoes, as they’re known for their sweet flavor and low acidity.

Don’t skip the butter. It adds richness and depth of flavor to the sauce.

Simmer the sauce low and slow for best results. This will allow the flavors to meld together and develop a rich, complex taste.

Adjust the seasoning to your liking. If you like your sauce spicy, add more red pepper flakes. If you prefer a milder flavor, use less.

Variations

You can customize Maria’s pasta sauce recipe to your liking by adding different ingredients or tweaking the recipe. Here are a few ideas:

Add some meat. Brown some ground beef or Italian sausage and add it to the sauce for a heartier meal.

Make it creamy. Add a splash of heavy cream to the sauce for a rich, creamy texture.

Use fresh herbs. If you have fresh oregano and basil on hand, use them instead of dried for a brighter, fresher flavor.

Add vegetables. Sauté some diced bell peppers, zucchini, or mushrooms and add them to the sauce for some extra nutrition.

Conclusion

Maria’s pasta sauce recipe is a classic tomato sauce that’s perfect for any pasta dish. It’s easy to make and packed with flavor. Whether you’re cooking for your family or hosting a dinner party, this sauce is sure to impress. Give it a try and see how it elevates your pasta game!

