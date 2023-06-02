“Authentic Leadership”: 5 Steps to Becoming an Authentic Leader and the Superhero Your Team Needs

Pfizer’s Gemma Mayman Just Might Be The Most Authentic Leader I’ve Interviewed Yet

Leadership is a quality that is highly valued in the corporate world. It is a quality that can make or break a business, and the success of a company often depends on the leadership skills of its top executives. However, not all leaders are created equal. Some leaders are more authentic than others, and it is these leaders who are often the most successful. Gemma Mayman, the Vice President and Chief of Staff at Pfizer, is one such leader.

Who is Gemma Mayman?

Gemma Mayman is a highly accomplished executive who has been with Pfizer for over a decade. She started her career at Pfizer as a sales representative, and she has worked her way up the ranks to her current position as Vice President and Chief of Staff. In her current role, she is responsible for providing strategic guidance and support to Pfizer’s executive leadership team.

Authenticity in Leadership

Authenticity is a quality that is highly valued in leadership. Authentic leaders are those who are true to themselves and to their values. They are honest, transparent, and they lead by example. Authentic leaders are highly respected by their employees, and they often inspire loyalty and dedication.

Gemma Mayman is a leader who embodies authenticity. In my interview with her, she was open and honest about her experiences and her leadership style. She spoke candidly about the challenges she has faced in her career, and she shared her insights on what it takes to be a successful leader.

Leading with Empathy

One of the key traits of an authentic leader is empathy. Empathy is the ability to understand and feel what others are going through. It is a quality that is essential for effective leadership, as it allows leaders to connect with their employees and to build trust and loyalty.

Gemma Mayman is a leader who leads with empathy. She understands the challenges that her employees are facing, and she is committed to supporting them in any way she can. She is also a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion in the workplace, and she is passionate about creating a work environment where everyone feels valued and included.

Leading with Purpose

Another trait of an authentic leader is purpose. Purpose is the driving force behind a leader’s actions and decisions. It is what gives a leader direction and focus, and it is what inspires their employees to follow them.

Gemma Mayman is a leader who leads with purpose. She is passionate about the work that she does, and she is committed to making a difference in the lives of patients. She is also dedicated to creating a culture of innovation at Pfizer, and she is constantly looking for ways to improve the company’s products and services.

Conclusion

Gemma Mayman is a leader who embodies authenticity. She leads with empathy and purpose, and she is committed to creating a work environment where everyone feels valued and included. Her leadership style is a testament to the fact that authenticity is a key ingredient for success in the corporate world.

As I reflect on my interview with Gemma Mayman, I am struck by her willingness to be vulnerable and to share her experiences. She is a leader who is not afraid to admit her mistakes and to learn from them. Her authenticity is refreshing, and it is a quality that sets her apart from many other leaders in the corporate world.

As we look to the future of leadership, it is clear that authenticity will continue to be a highly valued quality. Leaders like Gemma Mayman are paving the way for a new generation of leaders who are committed to leading with empathy, purpose, and authenticity.

