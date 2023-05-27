“Authentic Maddur Vada”: “Delicious Maddur Vada: A South Indian Delicacy”

This Recipe is dedicated to My Best Friend Dr. Madhumitha Mishra

My best friend Dr. Madhumitha Mishra is not just a friend but also a soul sister to me. We have shared a lot of memories and moments together, and I cherish each and every one of them. She is not only a great doctor but also an amazing cook. She has always been passionate about cooking and has tried her hands on various recipes. I would like to dedicate this recipe to her as a token of my appreciation and gratitude.

Recipe for Chana Masala

Chana Masala is a popular Indian dish that is made with chickpeas and a blend of spices. It is a perfect combination of flavor and nutrition. Here is the recipe for Chana Masala:

Ingredients:

1 cup dried chickpeas (soaked overnight)

2 onions, finely chopped

2 tomatoes, pureed

4 cloves of garlic, minced

1-inch ginger, grated

1 green chili, finely chopped

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp turmeric powder

2 tbsp oil

Salt to taste

Cilantro leaves for garnish

Instructions:

Drain the soaked chickpeas and rinse them under running water. In a pressure cooker, add the chickpeas with enough water to cover them. Pressure cook for 4-5 whistles or until they are soft. In a pan, heat oil and add cumin seeds. Once they splutter, add onions and sauté until they turn golden brown. Add ginger, garlic, and green chili and sauté for a few seconds. Add tomato puree and cook until the oil separates from the mixture. Add all the spices – coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala, and turmeric powder and mix well. Add the cooked chickpeas and mix well. Add water to adjust the consistency of the gravy. Cover and simmer for 5-7 minutes. Adjust salt to taste. Garnish with cilantro leaves and serve hot with rice or naan.

Variations:

Chana Masala can be made in different variations depending on one’s preference. Some of the variations are:

Addition of Amchoor Powder – Amchoor powder is a souring agent that can be added to the Chana Masala to give it a tangy flavor.

Adding Pomegranate Seeds – Adding pomegranate seeds is another way to add a sour flavor to the dish. They can be crushed and added to the masala.

Adding Yogurt – Adding yogurt to the Chana Masala gives it a creamy texture and a tangy flavor. It can be added towards the end of the cooking process.

Adding Spinach – Adding spinach to the Chana Masala gives it a healthy twist. The spinach can be pureed and added to the masala.

Conclusion:

Chana Masala is a delicious and nutritious dish that can be enjoyed by everyone. It is easy to make and can be customized according to one’s preference. I hope my best friend Dr. Madhumitha Mishra enjoys making this recipe and relishes it with her loved ones.

Maddur Vada recipe Maddur Vada origin Maddur Vada ingredients Maddur Vada nutrition Maddur Vada variations

News Source : Cookpad

Source Link :Maddur Vada/