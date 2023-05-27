“Authentic Maddur Vada”: “Delicious Maddur Vada: A South Indian Delicacy”

This Recipe is dedicated to My Best Friend Dr. Madhumitha Mishra
My best friend Dr. Madhumitha Mishra is not just a friend but also a soul sister to me. We have shared a lot of memories and moments together, and I cherish each and every one of them. She is not only a great doctor but also an amazing cook. She has always been passionate about cooking and has tried her hands on various recipes. I would like to dedicate this recipe to her as a token of my appreciation and gratitude.
Recipe for Chana Masala
Chana Masala is a popular Indian dish that is made with chickpeas and a blend of spices. It is a perfect combination of flavor and nutrition. Here is the recipe for Chana Masala:
Ingredients:
- 1 cup dried chickpeas (soaked overnight)
- 2 onions, finely chopped
- 2 tomatoes, pureed
- 4 cloves of garlic, minced
- 1-inch ginger, grated
- 1 green chili, finely chopped
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- 1 tsp coriander powder
- 1 tsp cumin powder
- 1 tsp garam masala
- 1 tsp turmeric powder
- 2 tbsp oil
- Salt to taste
- Cilantro leaves for garnish
Instructions:
- Drain the soaked chickpeas and rinse them under running water. In a pressure cooker, add the chickpeas with enough water to cover them. Pressure cook for 4-5 whistles or until they are soft.
- In a pan, heat oil and add cumin seeds. Once they splutter, add onions and sauté until they turn golden brown.
- Add ginger, garlic, and green chili and sauté for a few seconds.
- Add tomato puree and cook until the oil separates from the mixture.
- Add all the spices – coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala, and turmeric powder and mix well.
- Add the cooked chickpeas and mix well. Add water to adjust the consistency of the gravy.
- Cover and simmer for 5-7 minutes.
- Adjust salt to taste.
- Garnish with cilantro leaves and serve hot with rice or naan.
Variations:
Chana Masala can be made in different variations depending on one’s preference. Some of the variations are:
- Addition of Amchoor Powder – Amchoor powder is a souring agent that can be added to the Chana Masala to give it a tangy flavor.
- Adding Pomegranate Seeds – Adding pomegranate seeds is another way to add a sour flavor to the dish. They can be crushed and added to the masala.
- Adding Yogurt – Adding yogurt to the Chana Masala gives it a creamy texture and a tangy flavor. It can be added towards the end of the cooking process.
- Adding Spinach – Adding spinach to the Chana Masala gives it a healthy twist. The spinach can be pureed and added to the masala.
Conclusion:
Chana Masala is a delicious and nutritious dish that can be enjoyed by everyone. It is easy to make and can be customized according to one’s preference. I hope my best friend Dr. Madhumitha Mishra enjoys making this recipe and relishes it with her loved ones.
