“Authentic street taco recipe”: How to Make Cantina Laredo’s Delicious Street Tacos at Home

Taste Addison: A Weekend of Deliciousness
If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, look no further than Taste Addison – an iconic festival that’s been around for nearly 30 years. This event offers a wide variety of food, music, and fun for the whole family. Good Day got a sneak peek of what’s in store with a recipe demo from one of the featured chefs, and we’re excited to share it with you!
Street Tacos Recipe
This street tacos recipe is sure to be a hit with your family and friends. It’s simple to make and full of flavor.
Ingredients
- 1 pound beef outside skirt steak or boneless, skinless chicken breast
- 10 small soft corn tortillas
- 2/3 cup Monterrey jack cheese
- 2 cups pico de gallo (see recipe below)
- Fajita dip – 2 cups soy sauce and 1 cup pineapple juice
Instructions
- Set grill to medium-high heat.
- Dip beef or chicken into the fajita dip for 15 seconds, and place the meat on the grill.
- Grill meat for 2½ minutes and flip over. Cook an additional 2½ minutes or until an internal temperature of 145 degrees for beef or 165 degrees for chicken.
- Remove meat from the grill and let it rest for 3 minutes on a cutting board.
- Heat corn tortillas on the grill or hot pan for approximately 20 seconds per side or until soft and pliable.
- Slice cooked fajita meat into ¼” wide strips.
- Place 1½ ounces of meat into the warmed tortilla.
- Spoon 1½ tablespoons of pico de gallo on top of the meat.
- Top with a tablespoon of shredded Monterey jack cheese.
- Serve immediately. Makes 10 tacos.
Pico de Gallo Recipe
This fresh and flavorful pico de gallo recipe is the perfect topping for your street tacos.
Ingredients
- 1 cup of fresh diced tomatoes
- 1 cup diced onions
- ¼ diced fresh jalapeño
- ¼ cup finely chopped cilantro
- 2 teaspoons of salt
- 2 tablespoons of fresh squeezed lime juice
- ¼ cup vinegar
Instructions
- Mix all ingredients and let them marinate for five minutes.
- Makes 2½ cups.
Don’t miss out on the fun and deliciousness of Taste Addison this weekend! Sample all that Addison has to offer and enjoy a weekend of food, music, and fun.
