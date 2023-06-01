“Authentic street taco recipe”: How to Make Cantina Laredo’s Delicious Street Tacos at Home

Taste Addison: A Weekend of Deliciousness

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, look no further than Taste Addison – an iconic festival that’s been around for nearly 30 years. This event offers a wide variety of food, music, and fun for the whole family. Good Day got a sneak peek of what’s in store with a recipe demo from one of the featured chefs, and we’re excited to share it with you!

Street Tacos Recipe

This street tacos recipe is sure to be a hit with your family and friends. It’s simple to make and full of flavor.

Ingredients

1 pound beef outside skirt steak or boneless, skinless chicken breast

10 small soft corn tortillas

2/3 cup Monterrey jack cheese

2 cups pico de gallo (see recipe below)

Fajita dip – 2 cups soy sauce and 1 cup pineapple juice

Instructions

Set grill to medium-high heat. Dip beef or chicken into the fajita dip for 15 seconds, and place the meat on the grill. Grill meat for 2½ minutes and flip over. Cook an additional 2½ minutes or until an internal temperature of 145 degrees for beef or 165 degrees for chicken. Remove meat from the grill and let it rest for 3 minutes on a cutting board. Heat corn tortillas on the grill or hot pan for approximately 20 seconds per side or until soft and pliable. Slice cooked fajita meat into ¼” wide strips. Place 1½ ounces of meat into the warmed tortilla. Spoon 1½ tablespoons of pico de gallo on top of the meat. Top with a tablespoon of shredded Monterey jack cheese. Serve immediately. Makes 10 tacos.

Pico de Gallo Recipe

This fresh and flavorful pico de gallo recipe is the perfect topping for your street tacos.

Ingredients

1 cup of fresh diced tomatoes

1 cup diced onions

¼ diced fresh jalapeño

¼ cup finely chopped cilantro

2 teaspoons of salt

2 tablespoons of fresh squeezed lime juice

¼ cup vinegar

Instructions

Mix all ingredients and let them marinate for five minutes. Makes 2½ cups.

Don’t miss out on the fun and deliciousness of Taste Addison this weekend! Sample all that Addison has to offer and enjoy a weekend of food, music, and fun.

News Source : FOX 4 Staff

Source Link :Street taco recipe from Cantina Laredo/