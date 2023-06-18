Author and Actress Carol Higgins Clark Passes Away at the Age of 66, Known for Her Best-Selling Novels

Carol Higgins Clark, Best Selling Author and Actress, Passes Away at 66

Best-selling author and actress Carol Higgins Clark passed away at the age of 66 on January 4, 2022. She was known for her mystery novels, many of which featured her protagonist, Regan Reilly.

In addition to her successful writing career, Clark was also an accomplished actress, appearing in several films and television shows throughout her career.

Clark was the daughter of famed author Mary Higgins Clark, who passed away in 2020. The mother-daughter duo often collaborated on writing projects, including a series of holiday-themed novels.

Clark’s passing is a great loss to the literary and entertainment communities. Her contributions to the mystery genre will be remembered and cherished for years to come.

