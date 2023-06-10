Author of Cypress book, Becca Manuel, passes away; family grieves loss

Becca Manuel, Author of Cypress Book, Passes Away

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Becca Manuel’s passing. The author of the critically acclaimed book, Cypress, has left a lasting impact on the literary world. His family and loved ones are mourning his loss.

Becca Manuel was a gifted writer who captured the hearts of readers with his vivid descriptions and compelling characters. His work will continue to inspire generations to come.

We extend our deepest condolences to his family during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.

