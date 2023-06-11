Author of Cypress book, Becca Manuel, passes away, leaving family in mourning.







Becca Manuel Obituary

Becca Manuel, Cypress Book Author, Has Passed Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Becca Manuel, a beloved author from Cypress, California. Becca passed away on October 10, 2021, at the age of 42.

Becca was a talented and passionate writer, known for her captivating stories and vivid characters. She was the author of several popular books, which have touched the hearts of readers around the world.

Becca’s family and friends are mourning her loss and remember her as a kind and loving person. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

The cause of Becca’s death has not been disclosed by her family.

Rest in peace, Becca. Your legacy will live on through your beautiful words.





