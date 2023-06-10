Author of Cypress book, Becca Manuel, passes away, leaving family in mourning

Becca Manuel, Cypress Book Author, Passes Away; Family Mourns Her Death

The literary world is in mourning as Becca Manuel, esteemed author of the popular Cypress book series, has passed away. Her family, friends, and fans are devastated by the loss of such a talented and beloved writer.

Manuel’s contributions to the literary world will be remembered for years to come. She brought joy and inspiration to countless readers with her captivating storytelling and relatable characters. Her books have touched the lives of many and will continue to inspire generations to come.

The family of Becca Manuel requests privacy during this difficult time as they grieve the loss of their beloved family member. The literary community sends its condolences and mourns alongside them.

