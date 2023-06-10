Author of Cypress book, Becca Manuel, passes away leaving the family in grief

Becca Manuel, Cypress Book Author Passes Away; Family Mourns Her Death

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Becca Manuel, an esteemed author of several books set in the beautiful Cypress region. Becca’s family is deeply saddened by her sudden death and requests privacy during this difficult time.

Becca was a talented writer who captured the essence of Cypress in her novels. Her writing was loved by many, and her contributions to the literary world will be greatly missed. Her family is grateful for the outpouring of love and support from her readers and the community.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Becca’s family and friends. She will be forever remembered for her beautiful writing and the impact she had on those who knew her. Rest in peace, Becca.

