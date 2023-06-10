Author of the Cypress book, Becca Manuel, passes away, leaving family in mourning

Becca Manuel, Author of Cypress Book, Passes Away

Becca Manuel, the author of the popular book “Cypress,” has sadly passed away. Her family is mourning the loss of a loved one and talented writer.

The news of Becca’s death has come as a shock to the literary community. Her book, which was published in 2015, had received critical acclaim and had been enjoyed by many readers worldwide. The story, set in the small town of Cypress, was praised for its vivid descriptions and relatable characters.

Becca’s family has not released any details regarding her passing. However, they have requested privacy during this difficult time.

The loss of Becca Manuel is a great loss to the literary world, and she will be missed by many. Her legacy will continue to live on through her writing and the impact she has had on her readers.

