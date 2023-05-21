Authorities Confirm Death of Missing Miami-Dade Man, Oxiries Morales, Found in Alabama Creek

Oxiries Morales Obituary: Missing Miami-Dade Man Last Seen in Mississippi Found Dead in Alabama Creek, Authorities Say

The Disappearance of Oxiries Morales

Oxiries Morales, a 21-year-old man from Miami-Dade County, Florida, was reported missing on November 25, 2020. His family had not heard from him in several days, and they became worried when they couldn’t reach him. Morales was last seen in Moss Point, Mississippi, where he was visiting friends.

The Discovery of Morales’ Body

On December 4, 2020, authorities found Morales’ body in a creek in Alabama, near the Mississippi state line. The cause of death has not been determined, but foul play is not suspected at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

The Legacy of Oxiries Morales

Morales was known for his love of music and his kind heart. He was a talented rapper and had recently released a mixtape. He was also a devoted father to his 3-year-old son. Morales’ family and friends are devastated by his loss and are struggling to come to terms with the fact that he is gone.

The Importance of Mental Health Awareness

Morales’ death is a tragic reminder of the importance of mental health awareness. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 1 in 5 adults in the United States experiences mental illness in a given year. It is crucial that we work to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health and provide resources and support to those who are struggling.

How You Can Help

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, there are resources available to help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255). You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. It is important to seek help if you are experiencing suicidal thoughts or other mental health issues.

The Legacy of Oxiries Morales Lives On

Although Morales’ life was cut short, his legacy will live on through his music and the memories of those who knew and loved him. His family and friends will continue to mourn his loss, but they will also celebrate his life and the impact he had on those around him. Rest in peace, Oxiries Morales.

