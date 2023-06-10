Authorities confirm Iran police fatally shoot thief, inadvertently killing his 9-year-old son while attempting to stop car theft today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to Iranian authorities, a young boy was fatally shot by police after his father stole a car and fled with him in the southwestern Khuzestan province. Ruhollah Bigdeli, the police chief of Shushtar County, stated that officers attempted to stop the stolen vehicle by shooting at it but the boy was killed on the scene. The police claim they warned the father before shooting and revealed he had a criminal record for car theft and drug smuggling. The boy was identified as 9-year-old Morteza Delf Zaregani. The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with many expressing their condolences for the young boy. This follows the shooting of 9-year-old Kian Pirfalak in November, which was blamed by his mother on security forces during nationwide protests.

News Source : The Associated Press

Source Link :Iran police shooting at car to stop thief killed his 9-year-old son, authorities say/