Authorities confirm Kansas City police officer involved in shooting resulting in one death and one injury. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Little information is currently available regarding a shooting involving a Kansas City police officer on Friday night, which resulted in the deaths of two individuals and left a third injured. The incident occurred near a McDonald’s restaurant in eastern Kansas City when the officer called for backup around 9 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found five individuals and the officer, with three of the van’s occupants having been shot. One Black man died at the scene, while a white woman passed away at a nearby hospital; the third victim sustained minor injuries. Two individuals were detained, and a handgun was discovered at the location. Authorities are still investigating the incident to determine what occurred before the officer called for backup and whether anyone else was involved in the shooting. The victims’ names and ages have not been released.

Kansas City police shooting Police officer involved shooting in Kansas City Fatal shooting in Kansas City involving police officer Kansas City police officer kills two and injures one in shooting Kansas City police officer under investigation after deadly shooting

News Source : Associated Press

Source Link :2 dead, another injured, in shooting involving Kansas City police officer, authorities say/