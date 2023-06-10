Authorities confirm one dead and another injured in a shooting incident involving a Kansas City police officer. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Little information is available at this time, but a shooting involving a Kansas City police officer on Friday night resulted in two deaths and one injury. The officer had called for backup near a McDonald’s restaurant in eastern Kansas City, and upon arrival, five people and the officer were found near a white van. Three of the van’s occupants had been shot, with one Black man dying at the scene and a white woman passing away at a hospital. The third victim suffered minor injuries, and two others were detained. It is unclear if anyone besides the officer fired a gun, and investigators are working to determine what happened before the officer called for backup. A handgun was found at the scene, and the names and ages of the victims have not been released.

News Source : The Associated Press

