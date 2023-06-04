Authorities identify woman found dead in Torrance home on Wednesday, says Sgt. Ron Salary

Police Identify Deceased Female in Torrance Home

Authorities have identified the deceased female discovered in a Torrance home on Wednesday. According to Sgt. Ron Salary of the Torrance Police Department, officers were called to the 23700 block of Western Avenue at around 6:00 PM on Tuesday “regarding a female down inside the residence.” When the police arrived, Salary claimed they investigated the house and found a dead adult female inside. “No additional victims were discovered inside the house.”

The deceased woman was identified as Torrance resident Kassandra Arevaloz, 29, by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office on Wednesday.

