Authorities in Milwaukee are currently seeking the individual responsible for the deadly shooting that took place on June 14, 2023.

Milwaukee Police Searching for Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Hbk Manny

The Milwaukee police department is currently on the hunt for the perpetrator responsible for the fatal shooting that took place on June 14, 2023. The victim, 20-year-old Milwaukee native Emmanuel, who was also known as Hbk Manny, lost his life in this tragic incident.

Further details regarding the circumstances surrounding Emmanuel’s death are yet to be disclosed. However, the police are actively investigating the case and seeking any information that can aid in the identification and apprehension of the suspect.

We hope that justice will be served for Emmanuel and his family, and the perpetrator will be brought to justice. #Emmanuel #HbkManny

