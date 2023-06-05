Authorities in Western Wisconsin Shoot and Kill 42-Year-Old Man, Tyler Abel: Obituary

Obituary of Tyler Abel

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the untimely passing of Tyler Abel, aged 42. Tyler was shot and killed by authorities in western Wisconsin on [date].

Tyler was born on [birthdate] in [birthplace]. He grew up in [hometown] and attended [school name] where he excelled in [subject].

After completing his education, Tyler began his career as a [profession]. He was known for his hard work, dedication, and attention to detail. He was a valued member of his team and respected by his colleagues.

Tyler was an avid [hobby]. He loved spending time outdoors, camping, and fishing. He was also a talented [instrumentalist] and enjoyed playing music with his friends and family.

Tyler will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his [family members], who will remember him for his kindness, generosity, and sense of humor.

A private service for Tyler will be held on [date]. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to [charity name].

Tyler Abel shooting Wisconsin police shooting Tyler Abel death Western Wisconsin shooting Police brutality and Tyler Abel