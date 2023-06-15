Authorities investigating fatal shooting on Tuesday. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A shooting occurred in Clarksburg on Tuesday evening, resulting in one individual’s death. The Clarksburg Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the North View section of Clarksburg. The victim, who has not been identified, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to United Hospital Center by Harrison County Emergency Medical Services for treatment but passed away due to their injuries. Detectives are investigating the incident and collecting evidence. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Criss or Detective Sergeant Swiger of the Clarksburg Police Department or leave a message on the department tip line.

News Source : Lootpress

Source Link :Tuesday shooting leaves one dead, authorities investigating/