Authorities Release Identity of Murder Suspect Connected to Fatal Stabbing in East Los Angeles

Kevin Freddy Medel : Authorities Release Identity of Murder Suspect in Fatal Stabbing in East Los Angeles: Kevin Freddy Medel (aka “Snoop”)

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has identified the suspect connected to the fatal stabbing in East Los Angeles that occurred on June 8. The suspect, Kevin Freddy Medel, also known as “Snoop,” is 26 years old and stands at 5’3″ tall, weighing approximately 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities consider him armed and dangerous and urge anyone who locates him to contact them immediately at (323) 890-5500. The victim, Rodrigo Ramirez, was found dead on a sidewalk near First Street and Indiana Street.

News Source : KCAL-News Staff

Murder suspect Fatal stabbing East Los Angeles Manhunt Criminal investigation