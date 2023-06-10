Authorities report 9-year-old son of thief killed in Iran police shooting during car chase today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

In Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Iranian authorities reported that a child was fatally shot by police when his father stole a car in Khuzestan province and fled with him. According to Ruhollah Bigdeli, the police chief in Shushtar County and as per Iran’s official police website, officers attempted to halt the stolen car by firing at it, resulting in the boy’s immediate death.

Iran police shooting incident Car chase in Iran Police brutality in Iran Iranian law enforcement Fatal police shooting in Iran

News Source : Associated Press

Source Link :Iran police shooting at car to stop thief killed his 9-year-old son, authorities say/