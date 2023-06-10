Authorities Report Death and Injury in Shooting Involving Kansas City Police Officer today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A shooting involving a Kansas City police officer on Friday night has left two people dead and one injured, but details are limited at this time. The officer had called for backup near a McDonald’s restaurant in eastern Kansas City and when the responding officers arrived, they found five people and the officer near a white van. Three of the van’s occupants had been shot, with one black man dying at the scene and a white woman dying at the hospital. The third victim had minor injuries, and two others were detained. The officer was unharmed. An investigation is underway to determine what happened before the officer called for backup and if anyone else besides the officer fired a gun. The names and ages of the victims have not yet been released.

News Source : The Associated Press

Source Link :2 Dead, Another Injured, in Shooting Involving Kansas City Police Officer, Authorities Say/