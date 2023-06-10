Authorities report one dead and another injured in a shooting involving a Kansas City police officer. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

There was a shooting in Kansas City on Friday night involving a police officer, resulting in two deaths and one injury. The incident occurred when the officer requested backup near a McDonald’s restaurant on the east side of the city. Upon arrival, authorities discovered that three of the five individuals in a van had been shot, and two of them later died. It is currently unclear whether anyone other than the officer discharged a firearm, and investigators are working to determine the events leading up to the incident. News Channel 3-12 welcomes civil and relevant comments and encourages story ideas to be submitted.

News Source : News Channel 3-12

Source Link :2 dead, another injured, in shooting involving Kansas City police officer, authorities say/