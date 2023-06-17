Authorities report shooting incident in South Jersey that resulted in the death of a 30-year-old man. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Authorities reported that a man from New Jersey, aged 30, passed away in a hospital on Friday after he was discovered shot in Atlantic County. Terrance Dismuke, a resident of Atlantic City, was found by police near St. Louis Avenue in Egg Harbor City shortly before 5 p.m. following a report of gunfire. Emergency services transported Dismuke to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that investigations are ongoing, and an autopsy is pending. Individuals with relevant information are urged to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit or CrimeStoppers.

News Source : Anthony G. Attrino | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

Source Link :30-year-old man killed in South Jersey shooting, authorities say/