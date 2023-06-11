Authorities report that 2 individuals have been killed and one injured in a shooting involving a Kansas City police officer in the US. today.

Posted on June 11, 2023

As of 11:51 AM on June 11th, 2023, it has been reported that two individuals have lost their lives and one individual has sustained injuries following a shooting incident involving a Kansas City law enforcement official on Friday evening. However, there is a lack of information currently available regarding the incident. An image provided by the Associated Press accompanies the news.

News Source : Associated Press Television News
Source Link :US shooting involving a Kansas City police officer left 2 people dead and another injured, says authorities/

