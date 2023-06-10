Authorities say Iranian police killed a 9-year-old boy while shooting at a car to stop a thief. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to Iranian authorities, a boy was fatally shot by police after his father stole a car and drove away with him in the Khuzestan province. Ruhollah Bigdeli, the chief of police in Shushtar County, stated that officers attempted to stop the stolen vehicle by shooting at it. The boy, identified as 9-year-old Morteza Delf Zaregani, died at the scene. The police claim they had issued several warnings before shooting, and the father had a criminal record for car theft and drug smuggling. The father accused the police of not issuing any warning before shooting. Morteza’s death has been mourned on social media. This incident follows the shooting of 9-year-old Kian Pirfalak in November, which his mother blamed on security forces during nationwide protests.

