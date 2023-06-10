Authorities say one dead and another injured in a shooting involving a Kansas City police officer. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A shooting involving a Kansas City police officer on Friday night resulted in the deaths of two individuals and left one other injured, though details are scarce. The incident occurred after the officer called for backup near a McDonald’s restaurant in eastern Kansas City at around 9 p.m. Responding officers discovered five individuals and the officer near a white van, with three of the van’s occupants having been shot. One Black man died at the scene, while a white woman passed away at a nearby hospital. The third victim suffered minor injuries, and two others were taken into custody. The officer was unharmed. A handgun was found on the scene, and investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting and whether anyone besides the officer discharged a firearm. The names and ages of the victims have not been made public.

News Source : PTI

