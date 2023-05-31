“Autism awareness”: Sia Reveals Her Autism Diagnosis Two Years After Controversial Film Music Received Backlash

Sia Reveals Autism Diagnosis and Journey to Self-Acceptance

In a recent episode of Rob Has A Podcast, Australian singer and director Sia shared that she is on the autism spectrum. She also revealed that it was a recent diagnosis and that she is in recovery. The 47-year-old artist spoke candidly about her journey towards self-acceptance, admitting that it took her 45 years to fully embrace herself.

Sia’s comments come two years after her directorial debut, Music, faced backlash for its portrayal of autism. The movie starred neurotypical actress Maddie Ziegler as a nonverbal teenager on the autism spectrum. Prior to its release, an online petition called for the cancellation of the premiere, citing inaccuracies and hurtful portrayals of the autistic community.

The controversy surrounding Music did not end with the petition, as critics panned the movie for its misguided and harmful depictions of autism. Scenes that showed Ziegler’s character restrained in a position that has led to injuries and death in real life drew particular criticism.

Despite the backlash, Sia defended the movie, claiming that the character was based on her neuro-atypical friend. However, she later apologized to the autism community and promised to include a disclaimer before future screenings of the film.

In her recent interview, Sia spoke about her sobriety and how learning about her autism diagnosis brought her some relief. She emphasized the importance of self-acceptance and how keeping secrets and living in shame can prevent people from being truly seen and loved.

Sia’s journey to self-acceptance is a reminder that it is never too late to embrace one’s true self. Her honesty and vulnerability in sharing her autism diagnosis and recovery journey may help others who are struggling with similar issues.

The controversy surrounding Music also highlights the need for accurate and respectful portrayals of autism in media. While representation and visibility are important, it is crucial that portrayals of autism are not harmful or misleading. Autistic individuals should have a say in how their experiences are depicted on screen, and their voices should be heard and respected.

Sia’s announcement is a step towards increasing awareness and understanding of autism. It is a reminder that autism is a spectrum and that individuals with autism should not be defined by their diagnosis. By sharing her story, Sia is helping to break down stigma and encourage acceptance and inclusion for all individuals, regardless of their neurological differences.

In conclusion, Sia’s recent announcement about her autism diagnosis and journey to self-acceptance is a powerful reminder of the importance of authenticity and vulnerability. It is also a call for accurate and respectful representation of autism in media. Sia’s bravery in sharing her story may inspire others to embrace their true selves and advocate for greater understanding and acceptance of neurodiversity.

News Source : Lisa McLoughlin

Source Link :Sia shares autism diagnosis two years after her film Music sparked backlash/