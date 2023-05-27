autism diagnosis: How My Son’s Autism Diagnosis Became My Life-Saving Epiphany: A Father’s Story from Australia

Autism Saved My Life: A Late Diagnosis and Its Impact

When my five-year-old son was diagnosed with autism, it was a life-changing moment for me. As we went through the assessment process, I had many “that’s me” moments, and it became clear that I too was autistic. This is a common experience for late-diagnosed autistic people, and without our children being diagnosed, we may have never realized that we were not broken humans destined to suffer through life.

For years, I had felt different and broken in a way that I couldn’t explain. I didn’t seem to fit in or connect with others, and I was never included in social situations growing up. My son’s diagnosis was a turning point for me, and seeking a diagnosis for myself was the next step.

However, the initial assessment was a soul-destroying experience for me, as it is for many undiagnosed autistic adults. I was told that because I could make eye contact, hold a conversation, and had been to university, I could not be autistic. This left me feeling even more isolated and alone than before, and I spiraled into a deep depression.

My wife was genuinely afraid for my life, and fortunately, my GP found a psychiatrist who specializes in autism assessments. I was diagnosed as autistic, in addition to two types of clinical anxiety. This late diagnosis changed me in ways that I never thought possible, and it was a difficult and overwhelming experience.

A late autism diagnosis can have a profound impact on your mental health, almost like a grief process. You may wonder how this was missed, what you have done with your life, and if you have wasted half your life. Anxiety around making friends, getting jobs, and keeping jobs post-diagnosis is heightened, and social isolation and burnout are real issues.

Stigma and discrimination come hand in hand with a late diagnosis, and the lack of understanding and appreciation of autism impacts how you feel as a late-diagnosed autistic person. Your sense of identity is blown to smithereens, and it takes time to navigate this new reality.

But there are strategies that can help you navigate a late autism diagnosis in adulthood. Finding support groups or online communities of autistic people in your age range who share your passions can be immensely helpful. Educating yourself about autism and how it relates specifically to you and your individual challenges, strengths, and support needs is also important.

Being patient with yourself and others, staying positive and focusing on the good things that a late diagnosis has brought or will bring you can help you navigate this new reality. And of course, buying my book, “Autism Feels… An Earthling’s Guide!” can also be helpful.

In conclusion, a late autism diagnosis can be an overwhelming and exhausting experience, but it can also be life-changing. It can help you understand yourself better and connect with a community of people who share similar experiences and challenges. It can also help you navigate the world with more self-awareness and self-acceptance. So, embrace your autism and know that you are not broken, but uniquely wired.

Autism diagnosis Parenting a child with autism Autism awareness Life-changing diagnoses Coping with a child’s diagnosis

News Source : 9HoneyAU

Source Link :‘My son’s autism diagnosis saved my life’: Aussie dad’s lightbulb moment/