Autism diagnosis: KBC Reports: Sia Discloses Autism Diagnosis

Sia Opens Up About Living with Autism and Substance Abuse

Australian singer Sia recently revealed that she has autism during a podcast interview. Speaking on the “Rob Has a Podcast” show, Sia spoke about living with autism and her struggles with substance abuse.

Living with Autism

Sia explained that being on the autism spectrum has presented many challenges throughout her life. Autism is characterised by difficulty with social interaction and communication, as well as atypical patterns of activities and behaviours. Sia said that for 45 years, she felt like she had to put on a “human suit” to fit in with others. However, in the last two years, she has become fully herself, embracing her neurodiversity and living her truth.

Recovery and Healing

Sia also shared that she has sought treatment for substance abuse in the past. She emphasised the importance of being open about one’s struggles and seeking help. Sia believes that when we share our deepest, darkest secrets with others, we can start to heal and feel seen for who we truly are.

“When we finally sit in a room full of strangers and tell them our deepest darkest most shameful secrets and everybody laughs along with us, and we don’t feel like pieces of trash for the first time, we feel seen for the first time in our lives for who we actually are and then we can start going out into the world as operators just operating as humans,” Sia said.

Ending the Stigma

Sia’s openness about her autism and substance abuse struggles is an important step in ending the stigma surrounding mental health. Many people with autism and other neurodiverse conditions face discrimination and misunderstanding from others who do not understand their experiences. By sharing her story, Sia is helping to create a more accepting and inclusive society.

“There’s a lot of shame involved in anything that’s different,” Sia said. “So, I think that’s why it’s important to talk about it and to be seen to be talking about it. Because the more we do, the less it becomes shameful or different.”

Being Fully Yourself

Sia’s journey to accepting herself and embracing her neurodiversity is an inspiration to others who may be struggling with their own differences. She encourages people to be themselves, no matter what others may think.

“Being in recovery and also knowing about which neuroatypicality you may have or may not have, I think one of the greatest things is nobody can ever know you and love you when you’re filled with secrets and living in shame,” Sia said. “So, the more we talk about things, the more we can be seen for who we actually are, and the more we can be loved for who we actually are.”

Conclusion

Sia’s openness about her autism and substance abuse struggles is an important reminder that everyone has their own struggles and challenges to overcome. By sharing her story, she is helping to create a more accepting and inclusive society, where people can be themselves without fear of judgement or discrimination. Sia’s journey towards self-acceptance and recovery is an inspiration to us all.

