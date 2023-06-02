Autism disability: Autism: A Disability, Not a Disorder

Redefining Autism: A Call for a Social and Human Rights Model of Disability

Several pending House bills, most notably from OFW party-list Rep. Marissa Magsino and Bataan Rep. Geraldine Roman, seek to promote the well-being of autistic persons. While the intention of the bills is laudable, as an autistic individual myself, I have some deep concerns about it.

Defining Autism

To protect the well-being of autistics, we must first define what autism is. However, based on the bills, it seems that the definition is mostly based on a medical aspect of autism from the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders that characterizes autism as either a disorder or a condition.

Furthermore, while the version of Hon. Zia Alonto Adiong defines autism as a developmental disability, the description is still rooted in a medical aspect that says it is a result of a neurological disorder.

I call upon Congress to redefine autism based on a social and human rights model of disability. It must be stressed that autism is neither a disorder nor a condition, but rather a lifelong developmental disability that not only affects how we relate and communicate with others, but also how we experience the world around us.

Standing Up for Our Rights

Lastly, I call upon my fellow autistics to stand up for our rights. It is time that we step out of our comfort zone and unite for us to be heard. As the saying goes: “Nothing about us, without us.”

As an autistic individual, I have experienced firsthand the challenges and stigma that come with being neurodivergent. It is crucial that we redefine autism based on a social and human rights model of disability, as this will help promote the acceptance and inclusion of autistics in society.

We must recognize that autism is not a disorder or condition that needs to be cured, but rather a unique way of being that should be celebrated. By redefining autism based on a social and human rights model of disability, we can ensure that autistics have access to the same opportunities and rights as everyone else.

It is time for Congress to take action and redefine autism based on a social and human rights model of disability. It is time for us, as autistics, to stand up for our rights and advocate for the acceptance and inclusion of all neurodivergent individuals.

Together, we can create a society that celebrates diversity and promotes the well-being of all individuals, regardless of their neurotype.

News Source : Vigour Times

Source Link :Autism is a disability, not a disorder/