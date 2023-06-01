Autism disability: Autism: A Disability, Not a Disorder

Why the Definition of Autism Must Be Redefined Based on a Social and Human Rights Model of Disability

As the world becomes more aware of autism, more initiatives are being introduced to promote the well-being of autistic individuals. However, as an autistic person myself, I have some deep concerns about the current approach. I believe that in order to truly protect the well-being of autistics, we must first redefine what autism is.

Several House bills have been introduced in the Philippines in recent years that seek to promote the well-being of autistic persons. While the intention of these bills is laudable, I believe that they are based on a flawed understanding of what autism is. The bills define autism mostly based on a medical aspect from the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders that characterizes autism as either a disorder or a condition. While Hon. Zia Alonto Adiong’s version defines autism as a developmental disability, the description is still rooted in a medical aspect that says it is a result of a neurological disorder.

I call upon Congress to redefine autism based on a social and human rights model of disability. Autism is not a disorder or a condition, but rather a lifelong developmental disability that affects how we relate and communicate with others, as well as how we experience the world around us. Autism is not a disease that needs to be cured, but rather a part of who we are. Therefore, it is important to understand autism as a social and human rights issue rather than a medical issue.

The social and human rights model of disability emphasizes that disability is not solely caused by an individual’s impairment, but also by societal barriers that prevent them from fully participating in society. This model recognizes that disability is a natural part of human diversity, and that individuals with disabilities have the same human rights as everyone else. It is important to recognize that autistics are not broken or in need of fixing, but rather that they are valuable members of our society who deserve equal rights and opportunities.

In order to promote the well-being of autistic individuals, it is important to understand their unique needs and perspectives. Autistics experience the world differently than neurotypical individuals, and therefore require different accommodations and support. Rather than simply providing medical interventions, we need to provide a range of services and supports that are tailored to the individual needs of autistics. This includes access to education, employment, healthcare, and social services that are inclusive and supportive of their unique needs.

Lastly, I call upon my fellow autistics to stand up for our rights. It is time that we step out of our comfort zone and unite for us to be heard. As the saying goes: “Nothing about us, without us.” We need to be involved in the conversation about autism and disability rights, and we need to advocate for ourselves and our community. By working together, we can promote a more inclusive and supportive society for all individuals with disabilities.

In conclusion, the definition of autism must be redefined based on a social and human rights model of disability. This model recognizes that disability is a natural part of human diversity, and that individuals with disabilities have the same human rights as everyone else. By promoting a more inclusive and supportive society for autistics, we can ensure that they are able to thrive and reach their full potential. It is time for us to come together and advocate for our rights, and to promote a society that values and embraces diversity in all its forms.

Autism spectrum disorder vs. disability Autism acceptance movement Neurodiversity and autism Accommodations for individuals with autism Autism and employment rights

News Source : Ronald G. De Guzman Jr.

Source Link :Autism is a disability, not a disorder/