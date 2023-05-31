“Autism Spectrum Diagnosis”: Billboard – Sia Unveils Her Autism Spectrum Diagnosis

Sia Opens Up About Her Autism Spectrum Diagnosis and Health Journey

Sia, the Australian singer-songwriter known for hits like “Chandelier” and “Elastic Heart”, recently revealed her autism spectrum diagnosis on an episode of Rob Has a Podcast. The singer also shared her journey towards recovery and self-acceptance, saying that being open about her neuroatypicality has been liberating.

“I’m on the spectrum and I’m in recovery. There’s a lot of things,” Sia told Carolyn Wiger, a former Survivor contestant who co-hosts the podcast. “Being in recovery and also knowing about which neuroatypicality you may have or may not have, I think one of the greatest things is nobody can ever know you and love you when you’re filled with secrets and living in shame.”

Sia’s revelation about her autism spectrum diagnosis comes after she faced criticism from the autism community over her directorial film debut, Music. The movie, which Sia wrote and produced, follows the story of a non-verbal autistic teenager played by Maddie Ziegler, a neurotypical actress and dancer.

Many activists and advocates for disability rights questioned Sia’s decision to cast a non-disabled actress to play a character on the spectrum, arguing that it perpetuated harmful stereotypes and excluded disabled actors from opportunities in the entertainment industry.

Sia defended her choice, saying that she had spent three years researching the film and consulting with people on the spectrum, including her unnamed friend who inspired the character. She also claimed that 13 people with autism were cast in the movie and that she had two advisors with autism on set at all times.

Despite her efforts to create a “love letter to caregivers and to the autism community,” Sia received backlash for her portrayal of autism and disability in the film. The controversy prompted the singer to engage more with the autism community and to reflect on her own experiences as a neurodivergent person.

In her interview with Wiger, Sia spoke candidly about the challenges of living with autism and how it has affected her mental health and relationships. She also emphasized the importance of self-acceptance and honesty in recovery and wellbeing.

“For 45 years I was like, ‘I’ve got to go put my human suit on.’ Only in the last two years have I become fully, fully myself,” Sia said. “It’s so important to come out and be honest about whatever your story is, because it’s the only way that you can truly be loved for who you are.”

Sia’s openness about her autism spectrum diagnosis and her journey towards self-acceptance is a powerful reminder of the complexity and diversity of human experience. As more and more people share their stories of neurodivergence and disability, we can hope to create a world that values and celebrates difference rather than stigmatizing it.

News Source : Rania Aniftos

Source Link :Sia Reveals Autism Spectrum Diagnosis – Billboard/