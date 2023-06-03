“Autism treatment”: Novel Treatment for Autism Spectrum Disorder Uncovered by Scientists

New Molecular Technique May Help Treat Autism Symptoms: Study

Researchers at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem have discovered a potential new treatment option for autism symptoms, according to a study published in the Advanced Science journal. The team identified a direct link between Autism Spectrum Disorder behaviour and the levels of nitric oxide (NO) in the brain.

Autism Spectrum Disorder is a developmental disorder that affects communication and behaviour. Patients with autism are known to have difficulties with social interaction and communication. The study found that the nitric oxide indicators in the blood and stem cell samples in a patient suffering from autism were high.

During the study, the researchers gave mice a drug to increase its nitric oxide levels. The mice began to show autism-like symptoms. Then, the team tested whether drugs that block the production of nitric oxide in the brain could reduce the symptoms. They found that the symptoms were reduced, indicating a potential new treatment option for autism.

The researchers were able to reverse the autistic symptoms in the mice by decreasing nitric oxide levels in the brain. They also noted that decreasing nitric oxide levels was associated with a decrease in molecular biomarkers and brain cell structural changes associated with autism.

The human-based research for this potential treatment is yet to be done. However, the author of the study suggests using a nitric oxide inhibitor to reduce nitric oxide levels in the brain could be a significantly different approach to any of the medications currently used against autism.

Autism Spectrum Disorder affects one in 54 children in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The disorder is a complex neurodevelopmental condition with a wide range of symptoms and severity. There is currently no known cure for autism, and treatment options are limited to behavioural therapies and medications that target specific symptoms.

Therefore, a potential new treatment option like this molecular technique could be a significant breakthrough. However, there is still much research to be done before this treatment can be made available to humans. The researchers hope that their findings will encourage further research into the role of nitric oxide in autism and lead to new treatment options for patients suffering from this disorder.

In conclusion, the study conducted by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem researchers shows potential for a new treatment option for autism symptoms. The team identified a direct link between nitric oxide levels in the brain and autism spectrum disorder behaviour. By decreasing nitric oxide levels in the brain, the researchers were able to reverse the autistic symptoms in mice. While there is still much research to be done, this could be a significant breakthrough in the treatment of autism.

News Source : News9live

Source Link :Scientists discover novel potential treatment for autism spectrum disorder/