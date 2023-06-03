autism treatment therapies: Expert shares treatment therapies for Sia’s autism spectrum disorder diagnosis

Australian Singer Sia Reveals She is on the Autism Spectrum

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental condition that affects a person’s communicational skills and behavior. It is a disorder that has no cure and is known to have a wide range of symptoms that vary from person to person. In a recent interview with ‘Rob has a podcast,’ the Cheap Thrills singer and songwriter, Sia, revealed that she is on the autism spectrum and in recovery mode.

Sia expressed that the diagnosis was a sense of relief for her, as she felt like she had been “wearing a human suit” for the past 45 years. Her openness about her diagnosis is an inspiration for many individuals who are on the autism spectrum.

To understand more about the condition, Dr. Vijay Sharma, Associate Director & Head Unit (II) – Pediatrics & Pediatric Neurology at Asian Hospital Faridabad, explained that autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder that manifests itself in difficulty communicating with others. It also includes difficulty interacting among social groups. The expert claimed that although autism has a wide range of symptoms, they may vary from person to person. While a few may find social interaction difficult, others engage in repetitive behaviors or have a strong interest in certain topics.

The treatment therapies for autism spectrum disorder are usually aimed at modifying behavior and improving communication skills. Dr. Gaurav Jain, Senior Consultant, Neonatology & Pediatrics at Aakash Healthcare New Delhi, added that behavioral therapies are mostly used to treat autism spectrum disorders. Here are some of the range of treatment therapies used for the condition:

Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA): With the help of positive reinforcement, ABA encourages desired behavior. The experts plan out specific goals, and the individuals try to achieve them step by step. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT): CBT is a type of therapy that helps patients recognize harmful thoughts and behavior patterns. In the therapy, patients learn coping mechanisms and other self-improving techniques. Speech-Language Therapy: Autism is a condition that targets communication skills of a person, majorly. This therapy helps to improve both verbal and non-verbal communication of the patient.

Sia’s openness about her diagnosis is a testament to the fact that being on the autism spectrum does not limit an individual’s potential to achieve their dreams. With the right support and resources, individuals on the spectrum can lead successful and fulfilling lives. It is crucial to raise awareness about the condition and support individuals on the spectrum to help them lead a fulfilling life.

