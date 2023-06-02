auto body repair services: Auto body and storage company’s fire damages Wyandotte Mill in Pittsfield.

Wyandotte Mill Complex Fire Contained to First Floor

A fire broke out at the Wyandotte Mill complex in Pittsfield on Thursday night, but thankfully it was contained to the first floor. The complex, which was originally built in the 1800s as a wool mill, now houses several businesses including a pool chemical supply company, an auto body shop, a metal fabrication business, and more.

Firefighters Respond to the Scene

According to a news release from Pittsfield Fire Deputy Chief Daniel Garner, firefighters were called to Keeler Street at around 8:28 p.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival, they could see heavy fire coming from multiple first-floor windows.

The origin of the fire was in an auto body shop/motor vehicle storage space that had approximately 15 motor vehicles and possibly some boats inside. Thankfully, the fire was put out within three hours and damage was limited to the first floor. No injuries were reported.

Coordinated Efforts from Firefighters

The Pittsfield Fire Department expressed their gratitude for the coordinated efforts of all firefighters involved in putting out the fire. They also thanked neighboring departments who helped respond and cover the city during the event, including Lenox, Adams, Cheshire, Dalton, Lanesboro, and Hinsdale Fire.

Cause of Fire Being Investigated

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by members of the Pittsfield Fire Investigation Unit, Pittsfield Police, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Fireworks Reminder

In light of this incident, it’s important to remember that fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts for residents. It’s important to take precautions to prevent fires, especially during the summer months when fireworks are more prevalent. Make sure to follow all safety guidelines and regulations to prevent any accidents or incidents.

Overall, the quick response and coordinated efforts from firefighters helped to contain the fire at the Wyandotte Mill complex. While the cause is still unknown, it’s important to stay vigilant and take precautions to prevent fires from happening in the first place.

News Source : Ashley Shook

Source Link :Fire from inside auto body, storage company causes damage at Wyandotte Mill in Pittsfield/