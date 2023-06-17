Auto driver Vinay Pandey attempts self-immolation outside CM’s residence in Thane

Vinay Pandey, Shiv Sena activist and attempted self-immolation suspect. : Auto driver Vinay Pandey attempts self-immolation outside CM’s home in Thane

A man identified as Vinay Pandey, a 42-year-old auto rickshaw driver and Shiv Sena activist from Thane’s Kopri-Pachpakadi region, attempted self-immolation outside Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s home on Saturday, June 17. However, CRPF jawans stationed outside the CM’s residence intervened and stopped him just in time. A video of the incident has been circulating on social media, but it is unclear what prompted Pandey’s desperate action, or what measures have been taken in response. More information is expected to emerge.

Read Full story : Man Tries To Die By Suicide Outside CM Eknath Shinde’s Residence /

News Source : FPJ Web Desk

Suicide attempt outside CM’s residence Eknath Shinde’s residence suicide Suicide attempt near political figure’s home Mental health crisis outside Maharashtra CM’s house Suicide prevention near political leader’s residence