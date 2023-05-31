“Auto industry KP”: The Frontier Post: SCCI Calls for Pragmatic Measures to Enhance Auto Industry in KP

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry demands promotion of Auto industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The acting president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ejaz Khan Afridi, recently called for the government to take concrete steps to promote the Auto industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He made this demand while speaking to a delegation led by CEO MG Khyber Motors Peshawar Naeem Afridi and General Manager Sheikh Abdul Karim at the chamber house on Wednesday.

Investment opportunities in K-P

According to Afridi, there are vast investment opportunities in various sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He emphasized that setting up new industries would not only stabilize the national economy but also create new employment opportunities for locals. However, he stressed that the promotion of the Auto industry is the need of the hour and that initiatives should be made to provide facilities and special incentives to investors attached to the industry to boost it to an optimal level. Afridi also noted that allied industries could be promoted with Auto, creating even more employment opportunities in the province.

Business community difficulties

During the meeting, Afridi acknowledged that the business community has faced difficulties due to the present depressing economic conditions. He called for the government to resolve their issues on priority grounds to stabilize the ailing national economy and put it on a path of sustainable growth.

Promoting economic activities in tribal districts

Ejaz Khan Afridi also spoke with a social worker from Waziristan district, Jalat Khan Wazir, and called for the launching of new schemes to generate economic activities and bring economic prosperity and development in the newly merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He noted that abundant natural resources were available in these areas, in which local and foreign investments could be attracted.

Assurance of resolution for the business community

The SCCI acting president assured the visiting delegations that he would take every possible step to provide relief to the business community and raise their issues at every forum for amicable resolution. The members of the delegation expressed hope that Afridi would effectively raise the business community at every forum and resolve their issues on a priority basis.

Conclusion

Promoting the Auto industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and resolving the issues faced by the business community are vital steps towards stabilizing the national economy and creating new employment opportunities. The SCCI acting president’s call for concrete steps towards promoting the Auto industry and generating economic activities in tribal districts should be taken seriously by the government.

Source Link :SCCI demands pragmatic steps to boost up Auto industry in KP – The Frontier Post/

Auto industry in KP SCCI demands Pragmatic steps Boosting up Frontier Post