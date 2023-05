Auto-rickshaw driver Sandeep Kumar alias Mannu apprehended with 60 gm heroin by CIA staff of city police

Sandeep Kumar (suspect) : Auto-rickshaw driver Sandeep Kumar arrested with 60 gm of heroin by CIA staff in Jalandhar

An auto-rickshaw driver named Sandeep Kumar (32), also known as Mannu and hailing from Tobri Mohalla in Jalandhar, was caught by the city police’s CIA staff with 60 grams of heroin.

News Source : The Tribune India

