Introduction

The offset command is one of the most useful and commonly used commands in AutoCAD. It allows you to create parallel lines, arcs, circles, and other objects at a specified distance from an existing object. In this tutorial, we will discuss how to use the Offset Command in AutoCAD.

Step 1: Open a New Drawing

First, open a new drawing in AutoCAD. You can do this by clicking on the “New” icon in the Quick Access Toolbar or by using the “Ctrl+N” keyboard shortcut.

Step 2: Select the Object

Next, select the object that you want to offset. You can select the object by clicking on it with the left mouse button. The object will be highlighted when selected.

Step 3: Activate the Offset Command

To activate the Offset Command, click on the “Offset” icon in the Modify panel of the Home tab. Alternatively, you can use the “Offset” keyboard shortcut “O” to activate the command.

Step 4: Specify the Offset Distance

After activating the Offset Command, you need to specify the distance for the offset. You can do this by typing the distance value in the command line or by using the mouse to click on the “Distance” option in the Offset panel of the Home tab.

Step 5: Specify the Side

Next, specify the side of the object where you want to create the offset. You can do this by clicking on the “Offset Multiple” option in the Offset panel of the Home tab. This will open a dialog box where you can select the side of the object where you want to create the offset.

Step 6: Create the Offset Object

Finally, create the offset object by clicking on the side of the object where you want to create the offset. You can create multiple offset objects by repeating steps 4 to 6.

Tips and Tricks

Here are some tips and tricks to help you use the Offset Command in AutoCAD more effectively:

Use the “Offset Multiple” option to create multiple offset objects at once. Use the “Undo” command if you make a mistake while creating the offset object. Use the “Erase” command to delete unwanted offset objects. Use the “Layer” command to change the layer of the offset object.

Conclusion

The Offset Command is a very useful tool in AutoCAD that allows you to create parallel lines, arcs, circles, and other objects at a specified distance from an existing object. By following the steps outlined in this tutorial, you can easily create offset objects in your AutoCAD drawings. Remember to use the tips and tricks provided to work more efficiently and effectively. Happy drafting!

Source Link :Tutorial: 039/ How to use Offset Command/ ऑटोकैड में ऑफसेट कमाण्ड का यूज़। #Rpandeytutorials/

AutoCAD Offset Command Offset Command Tutorial How to Offset in AutoCAD Using Offset Command in AutoCAD AutoCAD Offset Command Explained