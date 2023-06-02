autopsy evidence: Kiara Agnew’s Family Examines Evidence and Autopsy Results with Anger

MOTHER SEEKS JUSTICE FOR DAUGHTER’S DEATH IN MEXICO

Introduction

The death of Kiara Agnew, a resident of Dawson Creek, while on vacation in Mexico has left her mother, Michele Agnew, seeking justice for her daughter. After spending five days in Mexico with her lawyers, Michele has revealed evidence that has left her feeling enraged and determined to see a guilty verdict in the case.

The Incident

Kiara Agnew was celebrating her 24th birthday with her boyfriend in Cancun when she was killed on March 3rd at a resort in Playa del Carmen. The Secretariat of Public Security in Solidaridad detained a man after a lifeless woman was found with possible marks of violence in a hotel located in the Xcalacoco neighborhood. The accused, Ryan Friesen, a 26-year-old from Dawson Creek, remains in prison in Mexico.

Evidence and Autopsy

Michele Agnew spent five days in Mexico with her lawyers, reviewing evidence. She reveals that the evidence showed a struggle and revealed that Kiara fought hard to save her own life. The autopsy reports allegedly showed DNA evidence of Kiara’s attacker under her finger nails. The results also reportedly revealed her blood and tissue were found on the body of the accused.

Pictures were also shown of the alleged attacker with bruises on their knees and legs from kicking Kiara. Michele’s lawyers have been working hard, and she has full faith in them and their team. They work 24/7 down there, and Michele feels good about their efforts.

Victim Rights

Under Mexican Law, both Michele and her daughter Tiana are considered victims in the case. Michele was required to attend court in person to submit evidence for the trial before June 10th. The trial can take up to two years, but Michele is determined to see a guilty verdict and get justice for her daughter.

Emotional Impact

The death of Kiara has left Michele feeling enraged and scared. She says, “The anger that I feel now scares me a lot.” The support from the Dawson Creek community has been incredible, and Michele is grateful for their support.

Conclusion

The death of Kiara Agnew has left her mother, Michele, seeking justice for her daughter. Evidence revealed that Kiara fought hard to save her own life. The accused, Ryan Friesen, remains in prison in Mexico. Michele is determined to see a guilty verdict in the case and get justice for her daughter. The trial can take up to two years, but Michele is not giving up and is still working on it. The Dawson Creek community has been incredibly supportive, and Michele is grateful for their support.

