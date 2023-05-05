“autopsy findings for Tyre Nichols” Today : Autopsy reveals that blows to the head caused the death of Tyre Nichols.

Autopsy Report Confirms Tyre Nichols Died from Injuries Sustained During Arrest by Memphis Police

The autopsy report of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died in January after he was beaten by Memphis police during an arrest, has been released, revealing that he died of blows to the head. The autopsy report described brain injuries, cuts, and bruises to the head and other parts of the body, and declared the manner of death as a homicide. The five police officers involved in Nichols’ death were fired and charged with second-degree murder and other counts, but pleaded not guilty on February 17. Nichols’ family was briefed on the autopsy report by the district attorney in Shelby County, which includes Memphis.

According to the report, Nichols was stopped by police on January 7 for an alleged traffic violation and was aggressively pulled out of his car by officers. An officer shot at Nichols with a stun gun, but he ran away toward his nearby home, according to video footage released by the city of Memphis and other police records. Officers who were part of a crime-suppression team known as the Scorpion unit caught up with Nichols and punched him, kicked him, and slugged him with a baton as he yelled for his mother. After the beating, officers stood by and talked with one another as Nichols struggled with his injuries while he was on the ground. One officer also took photos of Nichols as he was propped up against an unmarked police car, video and other records showed.

Nichols was taken to a hospital in an ambulance that left the site of the beating 27 minutes after emergency medical technicians arrived. Nichols, 29, died three days later. Police said Nichols had been suspected of reckless driving, but no verified evidence of a traffic violation has emerged in public documents or in video footage, and Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis has said she has seen no evidence justifying the stop or the officers’ response. She disbanded the Scorpion unit after Nichols’ death.

In addition to the five Black officers fired and charged with murder, one white officer who was involved in the initial traffic stop has been fired. That officer will not face charges for his role in Nichols’ death. Another officer who has not been identified also has been fired. An additional officer retired before he could be fired. Three Memphis Fire Department employees who were at the site of the arrest have been fired. Two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies who also were there were suspended.

Nichols’ family, their lawyers, community leaders, and activists have called for changes within the Memphis Police Department concerning issues related to traffic stops, use of force, improving transparency, and other policies. The city council has passed an ordinance ending traffic stops based solely on a single secondary violation, such as an improperly placed license tag. Nichols’ mother has filed a $550 million federal lawsuit against the city, the police department, and Davis. The city has declined to comment on the lawsuit.

News Source : Chicago Sun-Times

Source Link :Tyre Nichols died of blows to the head, autopsy shows/