“Autopsy report: blunt force trauma caused Tyre Nichols’ death” Today : Blunt force trauma determined as cause of death for Tyre Nichols in autopsy report

Autopsy Confirms Blunt Force Trauma as Cause of Death of Tyre Nichols

The family’s lawyers have confirmed that the autopsy report for Tyre Nichols confirms their initial investigation that he died from blunt force trauma after being stopped and brutally beaten by several Memphis officers in January. The medical examiner report’s results are said to be “highly consistent” with the family’s own investigation. Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was pulled over in Memphis by police officers on January 7 for what they initially said was reckless driving. The autopsy report further propels the family’s commitment to seeking justice for this senseless tragedy.

An independent autopsy the family performed in January had previously revealed that Nichols died from “excessive bleeding caused by a severe beating.” Nichols was wrestled to the ground after the stop, and the officers yelled multiple commands and expletives at him. He ran away, but the officers caught up with him and he was repeatedly punched and kicked for three minutes. Nichols did not receive any medical attention while at the scene, and he died at a hospital three days later.

The five officers who were involved in the beating, all of whom are Black, were fired from the department and indicted on multiple charges, including second-degree murder. They have pleaded not guilty to the charges. A sixth officer, Preston Hemphill, who initiated the traffic stop, was also fired. But the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that Hemphill would not face any charges related to the incident.

DA Steve Mulroy said Hemphill did not pursue Nichols and was “not present for the later beating incident.” The tragic events leading to Nichols’ death highlight the need for justice and reform in the police force. The family’s lawyers have called for justice for Nichols and for accountability for the police officers involved. The Black Lives Matter movement and ongoing protests across the United States have brought attention to the urgent need for change in the criminal justice system to prevent further tragedies like this from happening.

