Autopsy report reveals details of Tina Sedberry Carlton’s killing in Oak Island, suspect charged with second-degree murder

Tina Sedberry Carlton : Autopsy report reveals details in killing of Tina Sedberry Carlton in Oak Island, suspect Kevin Michael Allen Vaughan charged with second-degree murder.

A recently released autopsy report has provided new details about the killing of Tina Sedberry Carlton in Oak Island last fall. According to the report from the North Carolina Chief Medical Examiner’s office, Carlton sustained several stab wounds and had her throat slashed. She was found dead at a home on Minnesota Drive in South Harbor Village on October 1, 2022. Kevin Michael Allen Vaughan, Carlton’s boyfriend, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Vaughan was also at the scene when police responded to a request for a welfare check. Carlton’s autopsy report reveals that she sustained multiple sharp force injuries to the head, neck, torso, and extremities. The report states that the most significant wound was a deep cut across her neck, which cut her carotid artery and jugular vein. Carlton also sustained several other stab wounds, including seven to her head and neck area and multiple wounds to her right arm. The report indicates that the sharp force injury to Carlton’s neck caused her death. While the murder weapon has not been publicly identified, the report notes that many of the wounds had clean edges, and glass fragments were recovered from the wounds on Carlton’s head. Vaughan is currently in custody awaiting his next court date, held under a $1,000,000 secure bond.

News Source : Jamey Cross

