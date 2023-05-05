“Autopsy reveals cause of death for Tyre Nichols” Today : Autopsy reveals that Tyre Nichols succumbed to head injuries.

Autopsy Report Confirms Tyre Nichols Died of Blows to the Head Inflicted by Memphis Police

An autopsy report released on Thursday has confirmed that Tyre Nichols died of blows to the head inflicted by Memphis police during his arrest in January. The report declared the manner of death a homicide, detailing brain injuries, cuts, and bruises to the head and other parts of the body. Nichols, a Black man, was aggressively pulled out of his car by police officers during a traffic stop on January 7. An officer shot at Nichols with a stun gun, but he ran away toward his nearby home. Officers caught up with him and punched, kicked, and slugged him with a baton. After the beating, officers stood by and talked with one another as Nichols struggled with his injuries while he was on the ground. Nichols was taken to a hospital in an ambulance that left the site of the beating 27 minutes after emergency medical technicians arrived, and he died three days later.

Five police officers, all of whom were Black, were fired and charged with second-degree murder and other counts after Nichols’ death. They pleaded not guilty on February 17. One white officer who was involved in the initial traffic stop has been fired and will not face charges for his role in Nichols’ death. Another officer who has not been identified was also fired, and an additional officer retired before he could be fired. Three Memphis Fire Department employees who were at the site of the arrest have been fired, and two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies who were also there were suspended.

According to the autopsy, Nichols had low levels of ethanol, or drinking alcohol, and tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, in his system. THC is found in marijuana. The concentrations of alcohol and THC detected were low, and the alcohol level is equivalent to that of a drink or two. The autopsy report has further propelled the Nichols family’s commitment to seeking justice for this senseless tragedy, said Ben Crump, an attorney for the family. Nichols’ mother has filed a $550 million federal lawsuit against the city, the police department, and Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis.

Nichols’ death has sparked calls for changes within the Memphis Police Department concerning issues related to traffic stops, use of force, improving transparency, and other policies. The city council has passed an ordinance ending traffic stops based solely on a single secondary violation, such as an improperly placed license tag. The autopsy report adds to the growing list of Black people who have died at the hands of police officers, further highlighting the need for systemic change in policing practices across the country.

