autopsy. Today : Autopsy reveals that Tyre Nichols died from head injuries.

Autopsy Report Shows Tyre Nichols Died of Blows to the Head by Memphis Police

Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, died from blows to the head he suffered during an arrest by Memphis police in January, according to an autopsy report released on Thursday. The report also stated that the manner of death was homicide. Nichols was stopped for an alleged traffic violation and was aggressively pulled out of his car by officers. An officer shot at Nichols with a stun gun, but Nichols ran away toward his nearby home. Officers caught up with him and punched, kicked, and slugged him with a baton as he yelled for his mother. Nichols died three days later.

The five police officers involved in the incident were fired and charged with second-degree murder and other counts. They pleaded not guilty in February. One white officer who was involved in the initial traffic stop has been fired but will not face charges for his role in Nichols’ death. Another officer who has not been identified also has been fired. An additional officer retired before he could be fired. Three Memphis Fire Department employees who were at the site of the arrest have been fired, and two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies who were also there were suspended.

According to the autopsy report, ethanol and THC were detected in Nichols’ system, but the concentrations were low. The alcohol level is “about equivalent to a drink or two,” a medical toxicologist who reviewed the report said.

Nichols’ family, their lawyers, community leaders, and activists have called for changes within the Memphis Police Department concerning issues related to traffic stops, use of force, improving transparency, and other policies. The city council has passed an ordinance ending traffic stops based solely on a single secondary violation, such as an improperly placed license tag. Nichols’ mother has filed a $550 million federal lawsuit against the city, the police department, and the police chief.

The autopsy report further propels the commitment to seeking justice for this senseless tragedy, said Ben Crump, an attorney for the Nichols family. The report released by the medical examiner in Memphis described brain injuries, cuts, and bruises to the head and other parts of the body. The incident and subsequent charges against the officers highlight the ongoing issue of police brutality and the need for accountability and reform within law enforcement agencies.

News Source : Coast Reporter

Source Link :Tyre Nichols died of blows to the head, autopsy shows/